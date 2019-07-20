Equipe 'New X' vence 2ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League 2019

Após oito rounds emocionantes e acirrados, a equipe New X foi a campeã da 2ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League, que aconteceu neste sábado (20), em São Paulo/SP.

O pro player Everton "Ubita" dos Santos foi eleito o MVP (Most Valuable Player – Jogador mais valioso) da 2ª temporada da Pro League.

Reprodução

A competição reuniu as 12 das melhores equipes do Brasil. Confira a classificação final da 2ª temporada:

1º – New X

2º – Vivo Keyd

3º – STARS

4º – RED Kalunga

5º – Warriors Line

6º – Los Grandes

7º – RyZe United

8º – LOUD

9º – INTZ

10º – Ice Death

11º – Lendários

12º – Brabox Team

A 3ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League acontece no Rio de Janeiro, dia 9 de novembro, no Rio Centro. O time vencedor garante vaga no Free Fire World Series, que também acontece no Rio, dia 16 de novembro, com premiação de US$ 400 mil (quase R$ 1,5 milhão).

