Equipe 'New X' vence 2ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League 2019

Por Wellington Botelho

Após oito rounds emocionantes e acirrados, a equipe New X foi a campeã da 2ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League, que aconteceu neste sábado (20), em São Paulo/SP.

O pro player Everton "Ubita" dos Santos foi eleito o MVP (Most Valuable Player – Jogador mais valioso) da 2ª temporada da Pro League.

Garena Free Fire Reprodução

A competição reuniu as 12 das melhores equipes do Brasil. Confira a classificação final da 2ª temporada:

  • 1º – New X
  • 2º – Vivo Keyd
  • 3º – STARS
  • 4º – RED Kalunga
  • 5º – Warriors Line
  • 6º – Los Grandes
  • 7º – RyZe United
  • 8º – LOUD
  • 9º – INTZ
  • 10º – Ice Death
  • 11º – Lendários
  • 12º – Brabox Team

A 3ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League acontece no Rio de Janeiro, dia 9 de novembro, no Rio Centro. O time vencedor garante vaga no Free Fire World Series, que também acontece no Rio, dia 16 de novembro, com premiação de US$ 400 mil (quase R$ 1,5 milhão).

