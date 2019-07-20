Com 48 pro players no palco, campeonato do Garena Free Fire distribuirá R$ 35 mil em prêmios

A final da 2ª temporada da Free Fire Pro League 2019 acontece neste sábado (20) em São Paulo, nos Estúdios Quanta.

São 48 pro players no palco, acompanhados por centenas de torcedores nas arquibancadas, vibrando em cada jogada.

No total, a Garena distribuirá R$ 35 mil em prêmios. Com 8 quedas no torneio, a equipe vencedora será anunciada no final do dia.

Wellington Botelho

World Series

A Garena anunciou que o Rio de Janeiro será a sede da nova edição do Free Fire World Series, Mundial do game que acontecerá em 16 de novembro, no Rio Centro. A premiação total do Mundial será de US$ 400 mil (quase R$ 1,5 milhão) .

