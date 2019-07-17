Game Growtopia chega nesta quinta-feira para Playstation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Growtopia da Ubisoft Entertainment chega nesta quinta-feira (18/7) para o console Playstation 4 (PS4 – Digital).

O título é um sandbox free-to-play criativo. “Growtopia é um conhecido MMO onde todos são heróis”, revela a descrição do jogo.

“Jogue com magos, médicos, exploradores de estrelas e super heróis. Descubra milhares de itens únicos e crie seu próprio mundo na nossa vibrante comunidade de jogadores”.

