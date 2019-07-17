Garena Free Fire libera preço promocional para emote chute a lua

O título Free Fire liberou nesta semana preço promocional para emote chute a lua. Os detalhes foram compartilhados pela Garena no Facebook.

“Só passando pra dizer que o Emote Chute a Lua está em promoção até o dia 21, então não perca tempo. Além disso, fiquei sabendo que chegou umas chuteiras na loja, da uma olhada lá depois”.

E aii Sobrevivente! Só passando pra dizer que o Emote Chute a Lua está em promoção até o dia 21, então não perde tem… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Pro League

Também estamos na contagem regressiva para o torneio nacional do Free Fire. “Falta apenas 3 dias para as finais da Pro League, me diz ai, já escolheu um time para torcer freneticamente?”, compartilhou a empresa no Facebook.

“Chama geral pra assistir essas finais no próximo sábado porque vai rolar muita batalha insana que irá definir a equipe mais forte do Brasil”. Confira:

Yooo Sobreviventes! Falta apenas 3 dias para as finais da Pro League, me diz ai, já escolheu um time para torcer… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

