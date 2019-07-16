Pacote Berserker tem com promoção por tempo limitado no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire liberou nesta terça-feira uma nova promoção por tempo limitado para o pacote Berserker.

Os detalhes foram divulgados pela Garena. No Facebook, a empresa detalhou a ação disponibilizada no game battle royale.

Final da 2ª temporada da Pro League de Free Fire acontece neste sábado

“O pacote Berserker chegou com promoção por tempo limitado até o dia 20/07”, revelou a empresa na rede social.

“Aproveite para obter o seu e dominar o campo de batalha com toda a fúria de um Berserker”. Confira a publicação:

E ai Sobrevivente! Da uma olhada nesse novo pacote de skin que acabou de chegar.

O pacote Berserker chegou com promoção…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

