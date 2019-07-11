Promoção PlayStation Retrô já está disponível na PS Store

Por Wellington Botelho

A promoção PlayStation Retrô já está disponível na PS Store. São descontos especiais em títulos das antigas.

“Melhorados, remasterizados, bom demais pra deixar passar, a promoção PlayStation Retrô presenteia você com clássicos imperdíveis, a preços de outras épocas e ofertas de até 50%”, revelou a Sony em comunicado.

Estes foram os jogos mais baixados da PS Store de junho

Top 3 inteiramente inédito pela primeira vez em muito tempo

“Seja o Agent 47 em Hitman HD Enhanced Collection, mergulhe na nostalgia de seis títulos com o Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle, ou traga justiça às cortes com Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy”.

Veja a lista completa dos títulos neste link. A promoção PlayStation Retrô termina no dia 23 de julho, meio dia, horário de Brasília.

