Final da Free Fire Pro League 2019 acontece em 20 de julho; veja detalhes

Por Wellington Botelho

A final da Free Fire Pro League Brazil 2019 acontece no dia 20 de julho em São Paulo/SP. Doze times disputam o prêmio total de R$ 35 mil e a vaga na próxima Free Fire World Cup.

Das 1.728 equipes que começaram na 1ª etapa classificatória da competição battle royale, apenas estas foram selecionadas. Confira:

  • BRABOX
  • RYZE UNITED
  • WARRIORS LINE
  • Stars
  • Lendários
  • Loud
  • New X
  • Ice Death
  • AJAX eSports
  • Vivo Keyd
  • Red Canids
  • INTZ E-ESPORTS

A terceira e última fase da competição será um evento presencial. Os ingressos já são vendidos neste link. O preço do ticket é de R$ 60 a inteira e R$ 30 a meia entrada.

Free Fire Reprodução

De acordo com a Garena, a premiação de R$ 35 mil será dividida entre os cinco primeiros colocados. Confira como:

  • 1º – R$ 14.000,00
  • 2º – R$ 9.000,00
  • 3º – R$ 6.000,00
  • 4º – R$ 4.000,00
  • 5º – R$ 2.000,00

As partidas também serão transmitidas nos canais oficiais do Free Fire no Youtube e Facebook. O Metro Jornal também terá cobertura especial.

