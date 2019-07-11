Final da Free Fire Pro League 2019 acontece em 20 de julho; veja detalhes

A final da Free Fire Pro League Brazil 2019 acontece no dia 20 de julho em São Paulo/SP. Doze times disputam o prêmio total de R$ 35 mil e a vaga na próxima Free Fire World Cup.

Das 1.728 equipes que começaram na 1ª etapa classificatória da competição battle royale, apenas estas foram selecionadas. Confira:

BRABOX

RYZE UNITED

WARRIORS LINE

Stars

Lendários

Loud

New X

Ice Death

AJAX eSports

Vivo Keyd

Red Canids

INTZ E-ESPORTS

A terceira e última fase da competição será um evento presencial. Os ingressos já são vendidos neste link. O preço do ticket é de R$ 60 a inteira e R$ 30 a meia entrada.

De acordo com a Garena, a premiação de R$ 35 mil será dividida entre os cinco primeiros colocados. Confira como:

1º – R$ 14.000,00

2º – R$ 9.000,00

3º – R$ 6.000,00

4º – R$ 4.000,00

5º – R$ 2.000,00

As partidas também serão transmitidas nos canais oficiais do Free Fire no Youtube e Facebook. O Metro Jornal também terá cobertura especial.

