Garena Free Fire lança promoção especial para comemorar vitória do Brasil na Copa América 2019

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire lançou uma promoção especial para comemorar vitória do Brasil na Copa América 2019.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Facebook. Na postagem desta terça-feira, foram divulgados todos os detalhes.

“Pois olha a grande surpresa de celebração pela vitória da Copa América que prepararamos para vocês”, escreveu. Veja:

  • "Faça login a partir de hoje até sexta (12.07) para ganhar GRATUITAMENTE – A camisa [Canarinho Verde] e o short [Amor Azul]".
  • “Curta, compartilhe e comente com 1 screenshot(captura de imagem) de um Booyah que você fez no Free Fire, nós iremos sortear 30 vencedores para receber GRATUITAMENTE o emote [Chute a Lua]”.

“Imperdível! Celebre com o Free Fire Brasil. Não deixe de anexar o seu ID e o nickname para poder reivindicar as recompensas”. Confira:

🖐🖐🖐Aêee Sobreviventes! Vocês estão tão animados quanto nós os estagiários!？
Pois olha a grande surpresa de celebração…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

