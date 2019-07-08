Garena Free Fire recebe 'Luau de Férias' nesta semana

O título Garena Free Fire contará com uma novidade especial nesta semana. O game receberá um ‘Luau de Férias'.

As informações foram compartilhadas pela empresa no Facebook. “O Luau de Férias tá chegando, e vão ter várias coisas espalhadas por Bermuda pra você achar e se divertir”. Veja:

SOBREVIVENTE! O Luau de Férias tá chegando, e vão ter várias coisas espalhadas por Bermuda pra você achar e se divertir! Confere lá dentro do jogo! Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, July 8, 2019

Pré-registro

A Garena também compartilhou detalhes sobre o pré-registro. “Tá afim de ganhar as skins do Luau na Praia na faixa? Então confere aí que começando hoje, você pode fazer o pré-registro do evento e ganhar a premiação máxima no dia 13”, escreveu.

E AÍ SOBREVIVENTE! Tá afim de ganhar as skins do Luau na Praia na faixa? Então confere aí que começando hoje, você pode… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Outros detalhes

Os jogadores também receberam outras novidades. No Facebook, foram todos os detalhes. Confira postagem:

E aí Sobreviventes! Vocês tem pedido mais skins baseadas em vida real e apesar do friozinho de Julho… Tem que… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Sunday, July 7, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: