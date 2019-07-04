Conheça detalhes do novo personagem do Garena Free Fire: Perigoso mercenário

Por Wellington Botelho

Foi liberado recentemente uma nova última atualização para o Garena Free Fire. Além de várias mudanças no jogo, ela também trouxe um novo personagem.

Conhecido como ‘Rafael’, o jovem já tem um trabalho definido no título: “Seu objetivo é trazer justiça para o mundo”. Veja detalhes:

  • Idade: 31 anos
  • Nascimento: 9 de Setembro
  • Rafael é um perigoso mercenário.

Habilidade de sobrevivência especial do personagem:  Morte Silenciosa (Você não será revelado no mini-mapa por 8s).

“Rafael está sempre pronto para uma missão”, revelou a Garena. Confira imagem poster do novo integrante do game battle Royale:

Rafael's ever-ready for a mission if you are ever in need of his service. 📞 Spin in Rafael's Safehouse for a chance to…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

