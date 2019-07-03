Free Fire Pro League 2019 define seus 12 finalistas

Após várias semanas de partidas, os 12 finalistas da Free Fire Pro League 2019 estão definidos. Os competidores irão disputar uma premiação de R$ 35 mil em evento em São Paulo.

Das 1.728 equipes que começaram na 1ª etapa classificatória da competição, que foi disputada online, estas são as finalistas:

BRABOX

RYZE UNITED

WARRIORS LINE

Stars

Lendários

Loud

New X

Ice Death

AJAX eSports

Vivo Keyd

Red Canids

INTZ E-ESPORTS

A terceira e última fase da competição acontece no dia 20 de julho em São Paulo, e será um evento presencial, cujos ingressos serão vendidos a partir do dia 10 (mais detalhes serão revelados em breve).

As partidas também serão transmitidas nos canais oficiais do Free Fire no Youtube e Facebook. A premiação de R$ 35 mil será dividida entre o 1º e o 5º lugares da seguinte forma:

1º – R$ 14.000,00

2º – R$ 9.000,00

3º – R$ 6.000,00

4º – R$ 4.000,00

5º – R$ 2.000,00

Com informações da Garena

