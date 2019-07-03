AK Chama Vermellha: Garena Free Fire ganha super novidade no arma royale

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire ganhou nesta quarta-feira (03/07) uma super novidade no arma royale.

A informação foi compartilha pela empresa no Facebook: “E ai Sobreviventes! Novidades para vocês no Arma Royale”.

A Garena revelou alguns detalhes. “A nova skin da AK ta muito topzera, AK Chama Vermellha chegou hoje ao Arma Royale”.

Garena Free Fire Garena Free Fire

 

“Obtenha a sua para passar fogo nos seus inimigos e fazer aquele booyah com estilo”, compartilhou na postagem.

AK Chama Vermellha: Um vídeo trailer também foi divulgado pela empresa nesta quarta. Confira o novo material:

