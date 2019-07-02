Caçadores Natos: Novo passe de elite já está disponível no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo passe de elite já está disponível par os jogadores do título Garena Free Fire. A novidade Caçadores Natos foi liberado nesta segunda-feira.

Em postagem no Facebook, a Garena revelou alguns detalhes. O passe battle royale também chega com algumas atualizações.

“O novo passe de elite Caçadores Natos começou hoje! Não perca tempo para comprar o seu passe e começar a completar as missões hoje mesmo”.

“O novo passe está recheado de itens exclusivos que vão te transformar em um verdadeiro caçador no campo de batalha”, revelou. Confira:

