Sonda da NASA revela impressionantes imagens da superficie do planeta vermelho

Por Wellington Botelho

O equipamento HiRISE da Agência Espacial Americana (NASA) revelou recentemente impressionantes imagens da superfície do planeta vermelho.

A nova sequência de fotos foi compartilhada pela instituição no Twitter. Os registros foram feitos em datas diferentes.

Planeta Vermelho NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) é uma câmera a bordo da Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

O equipamento, maior de qualquer missão no espaço, permite obter imagens de Marte com uma resolução de qualidade.

O Laboratório de Propulsão a Jato da NASA, uma divisão do Instituto de Tecnologia da Califórnia, é quem administra o Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Confira:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

NASA anuncia missão espacial para estudar Titã: a lua gelada de Saturno


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo