Sonda da NASA revela impressionantes imagens da superficie do planeta vermelho

O equipamento HiRISE da Agência Espacial Americana (NASA) revelou recentemente impressionantes imagens da superfície do planeta vermelho.

HiPOD 26 Jun 2019: A Branched Fan-Like Landform Could this landform, in northeast Arabia Terra, be an inverted stream or are these just sediments? ID: ESP_055214_2160

altitude: 294 km NASA/JPL/University of Arizonahttps://t.co/fPUTSMgZ9X pic.twitter.com/zZgVNpU6pC — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 26, 2019

A nova sequência de fotos foi compartilhada pela instituição no Twitter. Os registros foram feitos em datas diferentes.

A High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) é uma câmera a bordo da Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

HiRISE 8K: Dunes with Sliding Ice Blocks Ice blocks have been observed to slide and create shallow channels. With this image, we want to see if these ice blocks follow the same path and deepen or lengthen the channels. https://t.co/OEuiiuCGwJ NASA/JPL/University of Arizona pic.twitter.com/3AKuq8tXIS — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 27, 2019

O equipamento, maior de qualquer missão no espaço, permite obter imagens de Marte com uma resolução de qualidade.

HiPOD 27 Jun 2019: When Lava Moved The objective of this observation is to examine the remains of an ancient lava flow in a trough in the Claritas Fossae region. Pictures like this may tell us more about how lava moved on Mars. NASA/JPL/UAhttps://t.co/583ihSEFWc pic.twitter.com/kzL1gD54ey — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 27, 2019

O Laboratório de Propulsão a Jato da NASA, uma divisão do Instituto de Tecnologia da Califórnia, é quem administra o Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Confira:

Hi3D 26 Jun 2019: Ausonia Mensa – This 3D pic shows an interesting drainage pattern, of possible glacial melt origin.https://t.co/Nh7372KByc NASA/JPL/University of Arizona#Mars #science pic.twitter.com/eagEkd0U5T — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 26, 2019

