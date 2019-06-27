Cachorra machucada busca ajuda em farmácia; veja o vídeo

View this post on Instagram

A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal – Steve Maraboli ❤🐾 Trust and gratitude, just precious 😍💓🐾 Banu Cengiz, a pharmacist from Turkey, received the sweetest visit last Friday: a charming stray angel asking for her help ❤🐾 The sweet angel politely entered the pharmacy looking for Cengiz to show her a small cut on her front paw she was bleeding from ❤ The kind lady is been helping stray angels for years: she has a place for them to stay warm and cozy outside her pharmacy, gives them food and water and even helps finding them forever homes when possible, so the sweet girl knew exactly where to go 💕🐾 Although unfortunately it was not possible for Cengiz to adopt her, she healed the lovely pup's wound, gave her medicines, food and water and allowed her to rest inside until closing time ❤ Thank you, kind Soul, for helping those in need! 🙌🙏👏🏻👏🏻 ☆ A better world is possible ❤ Please always #bekind to all #animals they feel, Love and hurt just like we do 🙏❤🐾 They didn't choose living on the streets, but we can choose being amongst those who care 🙏❤🐾