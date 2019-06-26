Battle Royale: Garena libera nova atualização para o game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena liberou nesta quarta-feira (26 de junho) uma nova atualização para o popular game Free Fire Battle Royale.

As versões para os sistemas Android e iOS receberam o update. E foram várias as melhorias  no jogo. Confira todas as novidades:

  • 1. Novo Personagem – Rafael
  • 2. Novo Rank – Desafiante
  • 3. Melhoria na pontuação das ranqueadas
  • 4. M79 apenas em airdrop
  • 5. Adicionado zona tóxica (Bermuda – Casual)
  • 6. Ilha de ínicio com tema de verão
  • 7. Novo item – Metralhadora
  • 8. Novo item – Kit de Reparo
  • 9. Adicionado Zona Perigosa (Purgatório)
  • 10. Novas opções para salas personalizadas
  • 11. Balanceamento de armas

"Nova dificuldade e chefão em Revolta Mortal" e "Melhoria no sistema de Loot automático" foram outros dois ajustes.

Welcome to the new update, dear players. 🤗 We have some great updates lined up for you! 💥 Here are some of the updates…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Como revelado pela empresa, também foram liberadas novas opções para salas personalizadas. Saiba como atualizar neste link.

