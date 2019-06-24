Garena Free Fire: Nova zona tóxica chegará em breve

Por Wellington Botelho

Novidade para os jogadores do título Garena Free Fire. Uma nova zona tóxica será disponibilizada em breve.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Facebook. Na rede social, foram divulgados alguns detalhes das novidade.

“Liberando pra vocês novidades da atualização, ta ligado naquela zona vermelha que cai as bombas no mapa?”, divulgou.

“Então, na próxima atualização ela também poderá ser uma zona tóxica”, compartilhou. Confira postagem:

E ai Sobreviventes, Estagiário de volta com novidades da atualização!! ✌️

Liberando pra vocês novidades da atualização,…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, June 21, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Free Fire: Modo de jogo REDENÇÃO já está disponível por tempo limitado


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo