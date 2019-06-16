Battle Royale: Garena Free Fire atualiza 'incubadora' e libera novas skins

Por Wellington Botelho

O popular jogo Garena Free Fire atualizou a 'incubadora' do game e liberou nesta semana novas skins para os jogadores.

A nova informação foi revelada pela empresa no Facebook: “chegaram algumas skins bem maneiras da scar”.

De acordo com a Garena, a possibilidade de conseguir a pedra da evolução e o projeto também estão em dobro no título battle royale.

“Ficaram sabendo que a Incubadora foi atualizada, chegaram algumas skins bem maneiras da scar”, compartilhou na rede social.

“A chance de conseguir a pedra da evolução e o projeto estão em dobro, mas não demore porque é por tempo limitado”. Confira:

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, June 14, 2019

