Torchlight II chega para PS4 em 3 de setembro com pet exclusivo

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Torchlight II chega para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4) em 3 de setembro deste ano e terá um pet exclusivo.

“Agora, pela primeira vez, jogadores PS4 podem vivenciar a magia de Torchlight em uma nova versão de Torchlight II que foi desenvolvida exclusivamente para consoles”, revelou a Sony em comunicado.

A Panic Button redesenhou a interface para os consoles para ajudar os jogadores a navegarem pelo enorme continente de Vilderan com facilidade.

Além disso, a equipe criou um novo sistema de alvo e um esquema de controle intuitivo para controles PS4 que torna a sensação de poder do combate ainda maior.

“No verdadeiro espírito de Torchlight II, os jogadores podem se unir aos seus amigos no PlayStation Network para derrotar hordas de monstros, completar desafios e receber novos Troféus PS4”.

Quando Torchlight II chegar dia 3 de setembro, os jogadores PS4 automaticamente receberão a Faerie, uma encantadora nova pet, nova ao universo Torchlight.

