Garena Free Fire libera inéditos wallpapers 'Cavaleiros da Redenção'

Por Wellington Botelho

O jogo Garena Free Fire liberou nesta quinta-feira (13-06) inéditos wallpapers de 'Cavaleiros da Redenção’.

Em em diferentes tamanhos para os jogadores do popular game, os arquivos foram compartilhados pela empresa no Facebook.

Festa do cubo mágico: Novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire

O pacote death rider, de Rampage (nome em inglês), está disponível para todos os usuários no título battle royale.

De acordo com a empresa, são pelo menos 20 novidade para os jogo Free Fire. Confira os arquivos liberados (baixe neste link):

You say you wanted more, we'll give you more! 🤗 Here are some more Rampage wallpapers in different sizes. 📱

Show off your wallpapers below 👇

Are you team Death, Venom, War or Hunger?! 🤔

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, June 14, 2019

