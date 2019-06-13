Festa do cubo mágico: Novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire
Mais uma novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire. A 'festa do cubo mágico' já começou no popular jogo batlle royale.
A informação foi compartilhada pela Garena nesta quinta-feira (13). Em postagem no Facebook, ela divulgou alguns detalhes da ação.
"Tem 4 novas skins na loja hoje, e nas próximas semanas vamos atualizar a loja mais uma vez". revelou a empresa na rede social.
LEIA MAIS:
Battle Royale: Epic Games acaba de liberar nova atualização para Fortnite
"A partir da próxima atualização nossa Loja do Cubo estará em sincronia com todas as outras regiões e será atualizada de acordo".
"Agora me diz o que você tá fazendo lendo esse post que você ainda não foi conferir a loja?? AH! E não esquece. O Cubo está com o dobro de chance de dropar no Diamante Royale até o dia 19/06"-
Dizem que quinta-feira é o dia do TBT, mas pra mim é dia de novidade!
Vocês pediram, comentaram, postaram em tudo…
Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, June 13, 2019
LEIA TAMBÉM:
- 4k apple tv
- 8 temporada fortnite
- adf
- adf fortnite
- alimentos transgênicos no brasil
- apex
- apex battle royale
- apex legends
- Apex Legends - The Next Evolution of Battle Royale
- Apex Legends Android
- apex legends battle royale
- apex legends ea
- apex legends free to play
- apex legends game
- apex legends gameplay
- apex legends pc
- apex legends ps4
- apex legends review
- apex legends tips
- apex legends trailer
- apex legends win
- apex legends xbox one
- App Store
- Apple
- apple 4k tv
- apple 4k tv review
- apple arcade
- apple arcade 2019
- apple arcade features
- apple arcade games
- apple arcade hands on
- apple arcade install
- apple arcade ipad
- apple arcade iphone
- apple arcade mac book
- apple arcade new games
- apple arcade offical
- apple arcade playing
- apple inc. (publisher)
- apple tv
- apple tv (computer)
- apple tv 4
- apple tv 4 gen
- apple tv 4g
- Apple TV 4K
- apple tv 4k review
- apple tv 4k setup
- apple tv 4k unboxing
- apple tv 5th generation
- apple tv apps
- apple tv review
- apple tv review 2018
- apple tv setup
- apple tv unboxing
- apple. arcade tv
- apple.brasil
- appletv
- arcade
- arcade games
- artful escape
- assistir demon slayer
- astronautas que foram a lua
- autenticação de dois fatores
- baixar fortnite
- Battle Royale
- battle royale game
- battlefield
- Battlegrounds do PlayerUnknown
- BBC Mundo
- bethesda e3 2019
- bethesda e3 2019 showcase
- Big Mouth Netflix
- black ops
- black ops 4
- black ops 4 blackout
- black ops 4 gameplay
- black ops 4 supply drops
- black ops 4 trailer
- black ops 4 update
- black ops 4 zombies
- blades
- Call of Duty
- call of duty black ops 4 gameplay
- call of duty black ops 4 part 1
- call of duty black ops 4 review
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- camelo fortnite
- campeonato de fortnite
- campeonato fortnite
- canhão de mão fortnite
- capitalism lab
- celulares que vao rodar fortnite
- charmander pixel art
- Chris Pratt
- chris pratt filmes
- chromecast
- cod black ops 4
- como baixar e instalar fortnite
- controle da google
- controle do Google
- controle stadia
- copa do mundo fortnite
- coroa de trailers fortnite
- Criador do Fortnite
- CYBER SECURITY
- dance on a sundial
- Dark Web
- DayZ Chegou ao PS4
- DayZPS4
- do Universo Cinematográfico Marvel
- download
- download fortinet
- download Fortnite
- dragon age inquisition warrior
- E3
- e3 2018
- e3 2019
- e3 2019 conferencias
- e3 2019 leak
- e3 2019 new consoles
- e3 2019 news
- e3 2019 rumor
- e3 2019 sony
- e3 2019 xbox
- elder scroll blades
- elder scrolls blades
- epic
- epic fortnite
- epic gamer
- Epic games
- epic games fortnite
- epic games fortnite noticias
- epic games fortnite store
- epic games home
- epic games jogos
- epic games login
- epic games loja
- epic games.com
- epicgame
- epicgames
- errors.com.epicgames.fortnite.purchase_is_bad_deal
- Exodus
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PS4
- fifa
- fifa 19
- fire king fortnite
- fortinite epic games
- Fortnite
- fortnite 2fa
- fortnite 7.40
- fortnite 8 temporada
- fortnite adf
- fortnite android
- fortnite android download apkpure
- fortnite apk
- fortnite baixar
- fortnite battle royale
- fortnite battle royale epic games
- fortnite best
- fortnite best moments
- fortnite br
- fortnite daily
- fortnite daily moments
- Fortnite download
- fortnite download epic games
- fortnite dragon eggs
- fortnite epic games
- fortnite epic games android
- fortnite epic games mobile
- fortnite event
- fortnite fails
- fortnite funny
- fortnite funny moments
- fortnite gameplay
- fortnite highlights
- fortnite ice ball
- fortnite ice ball event
- fortnite ice storm
- fortnite ice storm event
- fortnite insider
- fortnite jogo
- fortnite leaked skins
- fortnite live
- fortnite live event
- fortnite map
- Fortnite Marshmello
- fortnite mobile
- fortnite moments
- fortnite new
- fortnite new update
- fortnite news
- fortnite noticias
- fortnite para android
- fortnite passe de batalha 8
- fortnite patch 7.40
- fortnite patch notes
- fortnite pc
- fortnite ps4
- fortnite season 7
- fortnite season 8
- Fortnite Season 9
- fortnite skins
- fortnite snowfall skin
- fortnite sphere
- fortnite temporada 7
- fortnite temporada 8
- fortnite tracker
- fortnite twitter
- fortnite update
- fortnite week 9 challenges
- Fortnite World Cup
- fortnite wtf
- fortnite wtf moments
- fortnite xbox
- fortnite xbox one
- Fortnite • Marshmello
- fortnite.com
- fortnite.com/2fa
- fortnite/2fa
- FortniteGame
- free fire
- free fire mania
- free fire processado
- free fire suzano
- free fire vai ser cancelado
- Free Fire World Cup 2019
- game
- Game DayZ Standalone está disponível para PlayStation 4
- Gamevice
- garanta o fortnite
- Garena Free Fire
- ghostbusters
- ghostbusters (2016)
- ghostbusters 1984
- ghostbusters 2
- ghostbusters 3
- ghostbusters dlc
- ghostbusters game
- ghostbusters games
- ghostbusters ii
- ghostbusters iii
- ghostbusters live
- ghostbusters movie
- ghostbusters official trailer
- ghostbusters planet coaster
- ghostbusters trailer
- ghostbusters trailer 1984
- ghostbusters world
- golden balloons
- golden balloons fortnite
- Google Stadia
- google streaming
- honor guard
- honor guard fortnite
- how to connect apple tv to tv
- https //fortnite.com/2fa
- https//fortnite.com/2fa
- instalador do fortnite
- instalar fortnite no android
- iPad
- ipad usado
- iphone
- jogar fortnite
- jogo
- jogo de tiro
- jogo free fire é violento
- jogos
- jogos de tiro
- jogos em streaming
- jr. ghostbusters
- lançadores de disco fortnite
- lbp3 ghostbusters
- lego brawls
- lego ghostbusters
- lista de celulares que vão rodar fortnite
- live fortnite
- locais proibidos fortnite
- loja fortnite
- macacão fortnite
- mapa fortnite temporada 8
- mapa temporada 8 fortnite
- mario kart 8 deluxe
- Marshmallow
- marshmello
- Marshmello Fortnite
- marshmello fortnite skin
- Marshmello no Fortnite
- Metrô
- metro 2033
- Metro 2033 Redux
- metro exodus
- metro exodus demo
- metro exodus epic
- metro exodus epic games
- metro exodus epic store
- metro exodus game
- metro exodus gameplay
- metro exodus news
- metro exodus pc
- metro exodus ps4
- metro exodus pulled from steam
- metro exodus release date
- metro exodus review
- metro exodus steam
- metro exodus unboxing
- metro exodus обзор
- metro last light
- Metro Last Light Redux
- metro redux
- microsoft e3 2019
- microsoft xbox
- minecraft
- Motorola’s Moto Gamepad
- Need for Speed
- netflix
- netflix 2019
- netflix and chill
- netflix apr 2019
- netflix april
- netflix april 2019
- netflix family
- netflix kids
- netflix movies
- netflix new april
- netflix new shows
- netflix original series
- netflix para jogos
- Netflix séries
- netflix show
- netflix shows
- netflix streaming
- netflix this month
- new apex legends battle royale
- new apple tv
- new battle royale game
- new fortnite update
- new ghostbusters
- new netflix
- new netflix april
- new xbox
- notas do patch 7.40
- our planet netflix
- palhaço fortnite
- passe de batalha 8
- passe de batalha temporada 8
- passe de batalha temporada 8 fortnite
- patch 7.20 fortnite
- patch 7.40 fortnit
- patch notes
- patch notes fortnite
- patch notes fortnite 7.40
- peixes fortnite
- peliculas netflix
- pex legends
- planet coaster ghostbusters
- play station 5 e3 2019
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- playstation 5 e3 2019
- playstation e3 2019
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu
- pop 10 golden balloons
- portal sesi educacao
- previa do apple arcade
- provas de tempo de veículo fortnite
- PS4
- ps4 e3 2019
- ps4 vs xbox
- ps5 2019
- ps5 e3
- ps5 e3 2019
- quadros de palhaço fortnite
- quando começa a temporada 8 do fortnite
- que ver en netflix
- Razer Raiju
- resgatar codigo fortnite
- retiros netflix
- Rifle de Assalto com Mira Térmica
- salidas netflix
- sean gunn
- search a showtime poster
- season 7 fortnite
- season 8
- season 8 fortnite
- Secret Skirmish
- Secret Skirmish Fortinete
- semana 8 fortnite temporada 6
- senhor das estrelas fortnite
- Séries Netflix
- Shenmue 3
- Shenmue 3 2019
- Shenmue 3 lançamento
- Shenmue 3 ps4
- showtime poster
- showtime poster fortnite
- skin fortnite
- skins de natal fortnite
- skins temporada 7 fortnite
- skins temporada 8 fortnite
- snowfall skin
- snowfall skin fortnite
- sony e3 2019
- sony skipping e3 2019
- Splatoon 2
- Stadia
- stadia chromecast
- stadia controle
- stadia controller
- Stadia Founder's Edition
- stadia google
- stadia netflix
- stadia streaming
- star wars kotor
- starlord fortnite
- status epic games
- steam play
- steam status
- SteelSeries Stratus XL
- Streaming
- streaming de jogos
- streaming de videogame
- sundial fortnite
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Team Rumble
- Team Rumble e Unvaulted Duos
- teaser fortnite
- teaser temporada 8
- teaser temporada 8 fortnite
- temporada 8
- temporada 8 fortnite
- the elder scrolls blades
- the elder scrolls blades download
- the elder scrolls blades requisitos
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades Android
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades IOS
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Apple Presentation
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Next Evolution of Battle Royale
- the prisoner fortnite
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions PS4
- Tim Sweeney
- titanfall battle royale
- toy ghostbusters
- tracert
- trailer apple arcade
- trailer temporada 8 fortnite
- trofeu de peixe
- trofeu de peixe fortnite
- trofeus de peixe fortnite
- tv apple
- twitter fortnite
- twitter fortnite brasil
- uncharted 5 e3 2019
- Unvaulted Duos
- V-bucks
- valve steam
- videogame
- videogame google
- week 9 challenges
- why sony skipping e3 2019
- World Cup Fortnite
- xbox
- xbox 2
- xbox 2 leaks
- xbox 2 release date
- xbox 2020
- Xbox 360
- xbox accessories
- xbox e3 2019
- xbox fortnite
- xbox game pass
- xbox games on switch
- xbox live
- xbox lockhart
- xbox news
- xbox no exclusives
- Xbox One
- Xbox One controller
- xbox one s
- xbox one x
- xbox one x review
- xbox one x vs ps4
- xbox one x vs ps4 pro
- xbox scarlett
- xbox switch
- xbox two
- xbox unboxing
- xboxbr
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Mostre que você não é um robô
fake news?