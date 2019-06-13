Festa do cubo mágico: Novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire

Mais uma novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire. A 'festa do cubo mágico' já começou no popular jogo batlle royale.

A informação foi compartilhada pela Garena nesta quinta-feira (13). Em postagem no Facebook, ela divulgou alguns detalhes da ação.

"Tem 4 novas skins na loja hoje, e nas próximas semanas vamos atualizar a loja mais uma vez". revelou a empresa na rede social.

"A partir da próxima atualização nossa Loja do Cubo estará em sincronia com todas as outras regiões e será atualizada de acordo".

"Agora me diz o que você tá fazendo lendo esse post que você ainda não foi conferir a loja?? AH! E não esquece. O Cubo está com o dobro de chance de dropar no Diamante Royale até o dia 19/06"-

Dizem que quinta-feira é o dia do TBT, mas pra mim é dia de novidade! Vocês pediram, comentaram, postaram em tudo… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, June 13, 2019

