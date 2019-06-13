Battle Royale: Novo bug prejudica jodadores do game Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo bug prejudica os jodadores do game Fortnite. O modo Horda Impetuosa foi desabilitado temporariamente no popular jogo.

A informação foi confirmada pela Epic Games. Em publicação no Twitter nesta quinta-feira, a empresa divulgou alguns detalhes sobre o problema.

Battle Royale: Epic Games acaba de liberar nova atualização para Fortnite

"Devido a um problema no modo Horda Impetuosa nós o trocamos temporariamente pelo MTL Tiro Certeiro Duos", revelou.

A desenvolvedora ainda afirmou na rede social: "Traremos o Horda Impetuosa de volta assim que possível". Confira postagem:

