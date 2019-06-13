Estes foram os games mais baixados da PS Store em maio

Por Wellington Botelho

Maio foi um mês bastante agitado na PlayStation Store (PS Store). O período foi cheio de grandes lançamentos e também presença forte de favoritos antigos.

Como revelado pela Sony, o campeão, após muito esforço meticuloso e construção de uma boa base de jogadores, foi 'Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition'.

Amado por fãs de todas as idades, o fenômeno Minecraft não dá sinal de que vai parar tão cedo. Deve seguir bem posicionado.

Em segundo lugar, o antigo e leal companheiro dos baix baixados, Grand Theft Auto V, que se nega a sair do topo do pódio por muito tempo.

Fechando o top 3, temos o game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, desenvolvido pela Ubisoft Quebec. Veja neste link a lista de todas as categorias.

