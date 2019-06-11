'The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game' chega para PS4 em 8 de agosto

O título The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game chega para PlayStation 4 em 8 de agosto deste ano.

O jogo é um card game com foco narrativo que se passa na Terra Média de ‘O Senhor dos Anéis’ criado por J.R.R. Tolkien.

Fantasy Flight Games: É um novo card game digital inspirado pelo card game de sucesso The Lord of the Rings: Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games, que foi lançado em 2011.

Jogadores montam uma sociedade de até três heróis dos Free Folk e embarcam em aventuras contra as forças das sombras comandadas por Sauron.

“Como um game de foco narrativo, você encontrará aliados e inimigos conforme sua aventura pelos locais famosos dos livros continua, embora com você e suas lendas sendo contadas”.

