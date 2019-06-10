Shenmue 3: Confirmada a data de lançamento do game

Por Wellington Botelho

O jogo Shenmue 3 ganhou oficialmente a data de lançamento. A informação foi divulgada na PC Gaming Show 2019.

O game está em desenvolvimento há cerca de 4 anos e depois de muita espera será lançado em 19 de novembro deste ano.

O título dá continuidade à história de Ryo Hazuki. Confira o novo trailer divulgado nesta segunda-feira:

