Garena Free Fire: Divulgado trailer de novo passe de elite ‘Redenção e Fúria”

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Garena Free Fire divulgou nesta segunda-feira (10/06) vídeo trailer de novo passe de elite ‘Redenção e Fúria”.

Ressurgimento: Modo de jogo é liberado por tempo limitado no Free Fire

O material foi compartilhado pela empresa no Facebook: "Junte-se a nós no dia 15 de junho de 2019", escreveu.

A novidade para o jogo Battle Royale deve ser liberada na próxima semana. Como revelado, 15 de junho é a data prevista. Confira o vídeo:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Battle Royale: ‘Rampage’ será liberado no Garena Free Fire em 15 de junho


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo