'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' é anunciado para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' foi anunciado oficialmente para PlayStation 4. O título chegará em 2020 na plataforma.

“Os jogadores entram em uma partida de Fall Guys com até 99 outros competidores online em uma corrida maluca por 5 rodadas selecionadas de caos cada vez maior até que reste apenas um vencedor”, revelou em comunicado.

“Cada rodada será um número fixo de competidores que pode se qualificar para a próxima, e na rodada final, os melhores (ou apenas mais sortudos) Fall Guys restantes lutam pelo prêmio principal”.

Ressurgimento: Modo de jogo é liberado por tempo limitado no Free Fire

“Os vencedores serão recompensados com novas maneiras de customizar seu personagem, aos outros resta apenas morrer de vergonha ou rir de si mesmos em replays de falha espetacular”.

Com exclusividade para a plataforma, em breve Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockou deve ganhar novos detalhes. Confira o trailer:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Garena Free Fire: Divulgado trailer de novo passe de elite ‘Redenção e Fúria”


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo