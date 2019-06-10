'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' é anunciado para PlayStation 4

O game ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' foi anunciado oficialmente para PlayStation 4. O título chegará em 2020 na plataforma.

“Os jogadores entram em uma partida de Fall Guys com até 99 outros competidores online em uma corrida maluca por 5 rodadas selecionadas de caos cada vez maior até que reste apenas um vencedor”, revelou em comunicado.

Fall Guys from @Mediatonic and @DevolverDigital flings 100 players online together in a mad dash through escalating mayhem until one victor remains. First details: https://t.co/0URAItlRpT pic.twitter.com/pWtES4DmUd

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 10, 2019