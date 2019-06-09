Battle Royale: 'Rampage' será liberado no Garena Free Fire em 15 de junho

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena confirmou que o game Free Fire terá mais uma novidade em breve. O título battle royale recebe a mudança neste mês.

Garena Free Fire: Promoção de emotes no game battle royale

De acordo com o estúdio, Rampage (nome em inglês) estará disponível para os jogadores do Free Fire em 15 de junho (data já confirmada).

A informação foi revelada pela empresa nesta semana. Com um pouco de suspense, uma postagem no Facebok mostrou a novidade. Confira:


