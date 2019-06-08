Ressurgimento: Modo de jogo é liberado por tempo limitado no Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo modo de jogo foi liberado nesta semana no game Garena Free Fire. A novidade foi compartilhada pela empresa no Facebook.

Epic Games desabilita ‘inversor de tempestade’ no game Fortnite

Por tempo limitado, até amanhã – 9 de junho, o modo ‘Ressurgimento’ estará disponível para os jogadores do título battle royale.

"Entre e experimente o modo: RESSURGIMENTO. Caso seja eliminado você ainda terá mais uma chance de renascer e acabar com seus inimigos". Confira: 

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Garena Free Fire: Pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite já está disponível


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo