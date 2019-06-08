Promoção 'Days of Play' chega à PlayStation Store

Por Wellington Botelho

A terceira promoção anual PlayStation Days of Play começou oficialmente nesta sexta-feira. Serão 11 dias de ofertas em hardware, software e mais.

Epic Games desabilita ‘inversor de tempestade’ no game Fortnite

Também está disponível na PlayStation Store: descontos para assinaturas PS Plus a ofertas em centenas de títulos.

  • Assinaturas PS Plus de 12 meses
  • Títulos PS Hits como The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End e Ratchet & Clank
  • Descontos de até 70% na PS Store em jogos como Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 e Mortal Kombat 11

Veja a lista completa de títulos, com os valores especiais, neste link. A promoção deste ano termina dia 17 de junho.

PlayStation Store - Days of Play Reprodução

LEIA TAMBÉM:

DLC gratuito de ‘Days Gone’ já chegou no PS4; Começando com o modo de dificuldade survival


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo