Companhia Azul realiza primeiro voo internacional com A330-900neo

View this post on Instagram

A big round of applause for @azulinhasaereas on becoming the first airline from the Americas to fly the #A330neo 👏. What's in store with the A330neo? The award-winning #AirspaceByAirbus cabin, which offers greater comfort and the most advanced in-flight experience for passengers. Boa viagem! 🇧🇷✈️ #airbus #airbuslovers #a330 #a330lovers #azul #brazil #plane #instaplane #aviation #aviationlovers #avgeek #aviationgeek #aviation4u #aviationphotography