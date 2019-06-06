Garena Free Fire: Promoção de emotes no game battle royale

Por Wellington Botelho

Jogadores podem aproveitar uma nova promoção no Garena Free Fire. Por tempo limitado, alguns emotes estão com preços especiais.

A informação foi revelada pela Garena nesta quinta-feira (6). A promo termina em 10 de junho (segunda-feira).

Garena Free Fire: pacote Aniquilador está disponível por preço especial no game battle royale

“Mais uma promoção para vocês! De hoje até o dia 10 de junho você poderá adquirir alguns emotes em nossa loja com preços especiais”.

“Então vá com estilo na festa junina do free fire e mostre seu novo emote”, compartilhou na rede social. Confira postagem:

