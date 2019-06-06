Darksiders Genesis: Confira cinematic teaser trailer

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Darksiders Genesis, revelado nesta quinta-feira , é o novo game da franquia.  Junto com a revelação, o jogo também recebeu um 'cinematic teaser trailer'.

Genesis será lançado para as plataformas: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC e Google StadiaConfira o teaser trailer: 

