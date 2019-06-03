'Epic Games' libera novo gesto para o jogo Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora 'Epic Games' liberou um novo gesto para o jogo Fortnite. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nesta segunda-feira (3).

Em postagem no Twitter, foram divulgadas alguns detalhes: Disponível na loja,  os usuários já podem aproveitar a novidade.

"Vai ou fica? O novo gesto Travadinha chegou na loja", compartilhou na rede social. Confira a novidade para o game battle royale: 

 

