‘SMG de Rajada’: Conheça a nova arma disponível no game Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games liberou nesta quarta-feira (29) uma nova atualização de conteúdo para o Fortnite Battle Royale.

No update, foram liberadas algumas novidades para o título. Uma nova arma também está disponível no popular game.  Confira teaser: 

“Essa SMG de Rajada é potente em combates corpo a corpo”, revelou a empresa nas notas de patch. Confira as características da SMG de Rajada:

  • Disponível nas variantes Comum, Incomum e Rara.
  • Dispara uma rajada rápida de 4 projéteis.
  • Causa 23, 24, 25 de dano.
  • Multiplicador x1,75 de acerto na cabeça.
  • Pente com 24 projéteis.

Ela pode ser encontrado em Saques de Chão, Baús e Máquinas de Vendas.  ‘SMG de Rajada’ usa munição leve, de acordo com a empresa. Veja:

