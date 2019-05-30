Garena Free Fire: Pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite já está disponível

A pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite do Garena Free Fire já está disponível. ‘Redenção e Fúria’ é a próxima novidade do game battle royale.

E neste período, os jogadores terão uma supressa especial. A informação foi confirmada nesta quarta-feira pela empresa no Facebook.

Garena Free Fire

Até o até dia 31 de maio, quem comprar o passe na pré-venda vai ganhar a caixa de loot 'Batalha Final'. A ação tem prazo limitado.

“A pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite já está disponível! Adquira o seu agora na pré-venda e ganhe a exclusiva caixa de loot Batalha Final”.

“Pela primeira vez no passe ao comprar na pré-venda você irá desbloquear a skin Cavaleiro Mortal”, explicou a Garena.

“Não perca tempo e adquirira seu passe hoje mesmo! Pré-venda disponível até dia 31 de maio”. Confira a postagem compartilhada:



