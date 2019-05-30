'Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers' chega em 2 de julho

Por Wellington Botelho

O título 'Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers' será lançado muito em breve. O game deve ser disponibilizado em 2 de julho para os jogadores.

No entanto, muitos detalhes ainda são mantidos em segredo. Antes do lançamento, a nova versão passa por ajustes finais.

E um vídeo de teste divulgado pelo site especializado 'IGN Latam' mostra uma pequena prévia de ‘Shadowbringers’. Confira o material:

