‘Nintendo Direct’ de Pokémon Sword e Shield acontece na próxima Semana

O ‘Nintendo Direct’ de ‘Pokémon Sword’ e ‘Pokémon Shield’ será realizado na próxima semana. A transmissão ocorre no dia 5 de junho.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Twitter. De acordo com o comunicado, serão aproximadamente 15 minutos de novas informações sobre os jogos.

A apresentação ao vivo de 'Pokémon Direct' será transmitida no site oficial da marca. Saiba como acessar neste link.

“Sintonize por aproximadamente 15 minutos de novas informações sobre #PokemonSwordShield para # NintendoSwitch em uma apresentação ao vivo de Pokémon Direct”, escreveu. Confira:

Tune in on June 5 at 6 a.m. PT for roughly 15 minutes of new information on #PokemonSwordShield for #NintendoSwitch in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation.https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/sNypwrc09d

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2019