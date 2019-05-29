‘Nintendo Direct’ de Pokémon Sword e Shield acontece na próxima Semana

Por Wellington Botelho

O ‘Nintendo Direct’ de ‘Pokémon Sword’ e ‘Pokémon Shield’ será realizado na próxima semana. A transmissão ocorre no dia 5 de junho.

LEIA MAIS:
PlayStation 5: Tudo o que você precisa saber sobre o novo console

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Twitter. De acordo com o comunicado, serão aproximadamente 15 minutos de novas informações sobre os jogos.

Battle Royale: Epic Games libera atualização de conteúdo para o Fortnite

A apresentação ao vivo de 'Pokémon Direct' será transmitida no site oficial da marca. Saiba como acessar neste link.

Nintendo Switch - Pokémon Reprodução

“Sintonize por aproximadamente 15 minutos de novas informações sobre #PokemonSwordShield para # NintendoSwitch em uma apresentação ao vivo de Pokémon Direct”, escreveu. Confira:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Garena Free Fire libera novidade no game battle royale em junho: ‘Rampage’


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo