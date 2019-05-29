Garena Free Fire ganha novo passe de elite ‘Redenção e Fúria’ em breve

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Garena Free Fire ganhará um novo passe de elite em breve. ‘Redenção e Fúria’ deve ser liberado no próximo mês no título battle royale.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nesta quarta-feira (29). Um de apresentação também foi divulgado. Confira o material:

Olá, Sobreviventes! 😁
O Novo Passe de Elite Redenção e Fúria se aproxima!
Assista ao vídeo e se prepare para a chegada…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Pré-venda

A Garena também revelou que a pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite já está disponível para os jogadores do game battle royale.

PlayStation 5: Tudo o que você precisa saber sobre o novo console

“A pré-venda do novo Passe de Elite já está disponível! Adquira o seu agora na pré-venda e ganhe a exclusiva caixa de loot Batalha Final”, revelou.

“Pela primeira vez no passe ao comprar na pré-venda você irá desbloquear a skin Cavaleiro Mortal! Não perca tempo e adquirira seu passe hoje mesmo! Pré-venda disponível até dia 31 de maio”.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Battle Royale: Epic Games libera atualização de conteúdo para o Fortnite


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo