Garena Free Fire libera novidade no game battle royale em junho: 'Rampage'

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena confirmou que o game Free Fire terá mais uma novidade em breve. O título battle royale recebe a mudança em junho.

De acordo com o estúdio, Rampage (nome em inglês) estará disponível para os jogadores do Free Fire já no próximo mês.

A informação foi revelada pela empresa nesta segunda-feira (27/05). Com suspense, uma postagem no Facebok mostrou a novidade. Confira:

