As cinco ultimas imagens do asteroide Bennu divulgadas pela NASA

Por Wellington Botelho

O asteroide 101955 Bennu, descoberto em setembro de 1999, é alvo de estudo constante da Agência Espacial Americana (NASA).

Regularmente várias imagens são divulgadas do objeto espacial. Ele tem um diâmetro de aproximadamente 493 metros e pode representar perigo.

Segundo a instituição, na imagem acima é possível ver a borda de uma das crateras no equador de Bennu, traçada por um anel de rochas maiores.

De acordo com a NASA, existem regiões desta cratera que parecem interessantes em termos de possíveis locais de coleta de amostras.

Esta imagem mostra o final da coluna de pedra que vai do equador do asteroide até o polo sul. Confira o arquivo:

