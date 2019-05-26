As cinco ultimas imagens do asteroide Bennu divulgadas pela NASA
O asteroide 101955 Bennu, descoberto em setembro de 1999, é alvo de estudo constante da Agência Espacial Americana (NASA).
Just in! Help the @OSIRISREx team expedite the process of selecting a sample site on asteroid Bennu. If you can count and have a computer, you can help. Get the details on how to participate in NASA’s 1st-ever mission to return an asteroid sample to Earth: https://t.co/OOGXLgfWQk pic.twitter.com/SNHhCna70H
— Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) May 22, 2019
Regularmente várias imagens são divulgadas do objeto espacial. Ele tem um diâmetro de aproximadamente 493 metros e pode representar perigo.
Here you can see the edge of one of the craters on Bennu's equator, delineated by a ring of larger rocks. The crater continues off into the lower right side of the image, where the material becomes finer grained.https://t.co/Hip51n7cCt pic.twitter.com/PAVQszkIL3
— NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) May 22, 2019
Segundo a instituição, na imagem acima é possível ver a borda de uma das crateras no equador de Bennu, traçada por um anel de rochas maiores.
For reference, here's a slightly different view of this crater that I shared a few weeks ago … pic.twitter.com/lrChBTafQ7
— NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) May 22, 2019
De acordo com a NASA, existem regiões desta cratera que parecem interessantes em termos de possíveis locais de coleta de amostras.
Bennu is a whole study in cause and effect. What's happened to these rocks and in what order did it occur? That boulder at the bottom of the image has a huge fracture down the middle – how did that form? Where'd that reflective rock at the top come from?https://t.co/xPUM9R3mAt pic.twitter.com/42Ix5Xy3NC
— NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) May 23, 2019
Esta imagem mostra o final da coluna de pedra que vai do equador do asteroide até o polo sul. Confira o arquivo:
This image shows the end of the boulder spine that runs from Bennu's equator down to the south pole.
Mostly, though, I just wanted to point out that lil white spot in the middle of the rock at the bottom. That rock's feeling cute.
More details: https://t.co/doB4L5vjOn pic.twitter.com/zYtefRV4nW
— NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) May 24, 2019
