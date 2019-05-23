Versão gratuita: ‘PUBG Lite’ já pode ser baixado nos PCs

Por Wellington Botelho

A versão mais leve do game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) já está disponível no Brasil. PUBG Lite disponibilizado nesta quinta-feira (23).

A versão é gratuita e voltada para computadores mais básicos. Saiba como fazer o download do PUBG Lite neste link.

Battle Royale: Epic Games trabalha para solucionar bug no Fortnite

Também foram liberados os requisitos (mínimo e recomendado pela empresa) para instalar o jogo eletrônico multiplayer. Confira:

Hardware mínimo:

  • Sistema operacional: Windows 7 64 bit ou superior
  • Processador: Core i3 2,4 GHz
  • Memória RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: INTEL HD 4000 ou equivalente
  • Espaço em disco: 4GB

Recomendado:

  • Sistema operacional: Windows 7 64 bit ou superior
  • Processador: Core i5 2,8 GHz (Dual Core)
  • Memória RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 ou AMD Radeon HD 7870 ou equivalente
  • Espaço em disco: 4GB

