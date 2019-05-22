Battle Royale: Garena Free Fire libera pet ‘Pantera Noturna’

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena liberou o pet ‘Pantera Noturna’ para os jogadores do Free Fire. A novidade já está disponível no título Battle Royale.

O anúncio foi feito pela empresa nesta terça-feira (21). Para ganhar a novidade, basta recarregar um diamente no game.

Battle Royale: Garena libera ‘pacote Annihilator’ no Free Fire

“Olá, Sobreviventes! Chegou o PET Pantera Noturna! Para ganhar é fácil, basta recarregar 1 Diamente para você receber seu incrível PET! Faça sua recarga até o dia 25 de maio para ganhar”. Confira:

LEIA MAIS:

Battle Royale: Garena Free Fire ganha nova skin ‘Chama Violeta’


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo