Battle Royale: Garena libera ‘pacote Annihilator’ no Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena liberou mais uma novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire. O ‘pacote Annihilator’ já está disponível no título Battle Royale.

LEIA MAIS:
Free Fire: Garena libera ‘Basic Elite Pass’ no game battle royale

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nas redes neste fim de semana: 'Annihilator – Maintain Order' (em inglês).

“O pacote Annihilator já está disponível para compra na loja!”, revelou a Garena. Confira a postagem no Facebook:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Alerta para os jogadores! Garena publica orientações para o game Free Fire


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo