Battle Royale: Garena Free Fire ganha nova skin 'Chama Violeta'

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena liberou mais uma novidade para os jogadores do game Free Fire. O título Battle Royale ganhou uma nova skin.

'Chama Violeta' foi liberada no Diamante Royale. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nesta segunda-feira.

Prêmios de 180 mil diamantes! Garena revela vencedores de concurso do Free Fire

"Olá, Sobreviventes! Já viram a novidade que chegou no Diamante Royale? Não perca tempo para obter a sua skin Chama Violeta, e domine o campo de batalha", escreveu.

Olá, Sobreviventes! 😄
Já viram a novidade que chegou no Diamante Royale?
Não perca tempo para obter a sua skin Chama…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, May 20, 2019

Um pequeno trailer de apresentação também foi divulgado pela empresa. Confira o material disponibilizado no Facebook:

Olá, Sobreviventes! 😁
Temos Novidade no Diamante Royale!
Chegou a incrível skin Chama Violeta, obtenha a sua agora e…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, May 20, 2019

LEIA MAIS:

Alerta para os jogadores! Garena publica orientações para o game Free Fire


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo