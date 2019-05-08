'O Futuro é Neo': Epic Games revela terceiro teaser da nova temporada do Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Fortnite receberá uma nova temporada. A Season 9 será liberada nesta quinta-feira (09) para os jogadores battle royale.

Nesta quarta-feira a desenvolvedora Epic Games revelou o terceiro teaser da nova temporada. Entre as várias mudanças, o update deve chegar com um novo tema.

Fortnite Season 9 será liberada nesta quinta-feira com um novo tema

“O Futuro é Neo. 09.05.2019 #FortniteSeason9”, escreveu a empresa na rede social. Confira a postagem compartilhada: 

