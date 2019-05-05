Centaurus A: Observatorio da NASA mostra detalhes da 5ª galáxia mais brilhante do universo

O Chandra Observatory da Agência Espacial Americana (NASA) divulgou recentemente detalhes da 5ª galáxia mais brilhante do universo.

Conhecida como Centaurus A, ela ocupa uma espaço de 60 mil anos-luz. As informações foram divulgados pela instituição no Twitter. Confira foto:

Spanning 60,000 light years, Centaurus A is the 5th brightest galaxy in our sky. A spectacular jet of ionized matter, thousands of light years long, is seen here blasting away from the area around the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy! https://t.co/ObcsKZUcQN pic.twitter.com/ur0d4C5jja — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) April 29, 2019

Um espetacular jato de matéria ionizada, com milhares de anos-luz de comprimento, é visto aqui explodindo da área ao redor do buraco negro supermassivo no centro da galáxia.

Estrela moribunda

A agência espacial também compartilhou no Twitter dados de uma estrela moribunda. Uma bolha de 3 milhões de gás graus Celsius rodeia o obetjo. A estrela fica a cerca de 5.000 anos-luz da Terra.

De acordo com o Chandra Observatory, a distância através da bolha é aproximadamente 100 vezes o diâmetro do nosso sistema solar. Confira:

A big, #beautiful bubble of 3 million degree Celsius gas surrounds a dying star about 5,000 light years from Earth. How big is it? The distance across the bubble is roughly 100 times the diameter of our solar system! pic.twitter.com/3kZfaBeIUx — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) April 26, 2019

