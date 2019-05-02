'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II' será lançado em 4 de junho

O game 'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II' já ganhou data de lançamento. O título será liberado em 4 de junho.

Trails of Cold Steel II chega para plataforma PS4 (playstation 4). As pré-vendas da edição física “Relentless Edition” podem ser feitas na XSEED Games Store. Confira o trailer:

You can play The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II on June 4th! With added features from previous versions of the game, there's something for returning fans and newcomers alike. Reserve your copy today: https://t.co/eQXtdBTfIN pic.twitter.com/gnt2461zfS

— XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) May 2, 2019