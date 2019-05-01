Free Fire: Mais 100 mil diamantes serão entregues pela Garena em maio

Por Wellington Botelho

Um concurso da Garena premiará jogadores do game Free Fire. Serão mais de 100 mil diamantes serão entregues neste mês.

Para participar, era necessário desenhar um outfit do popular game battle royale. No entanto, as inscrições já foram encerradas.

O primeiro principal é de 50 mil diamantes.  Ainda de acordo com o regulamento, os sortudos serão anunciados no dia 15 de maio pela empresa.

