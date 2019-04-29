Free Fire: Garena disponibiliza skin ‘Magic Girl M4a1’ no Weapon Royale

Magic Girl M4A1 in Weapon Royale

Who that gal? 😍 That fine, sassy girl's got some curves on her and she has put a spell on us! 😵 The Magic Girl M4A1 gun skin is now available in Weapon Royale! 🔫💄Fun Fact: M4A1 is admin's favourite gun. 💅 Not the information you want, but the information you need. ☺ Kbye. 💁‍♀

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, April 29, 2019