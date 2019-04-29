Free Fire: Garena disponibiliza skin ‘Magic Girl M4a1’ no Weapon Royale

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena disponibilizou a gun skin ‘Magic Girl M4a1’ no ‘Weapon Royale’. A novidade para o game Free Fire foi revelada no Facebook.

LEIA MAIS:
Battle Royale: Concurso mundial do Garena Free Fire terminará na próxima semana
Battle Royale: Epic Games relata novo bug que afeta o jogo Fortnite

Battle Royale: Epic Games relata novo bug que afeta o jogo Fortnite

“Fato divertido: M4A1 é a arma favorita do administrador. Não é a informação que você quer, mas a informação que você precisa”, escreveu a empresa.  Confira teaser de apresentação:

Magic Girl M4A1 in Weapon Royale

Who that gal? 😍 That fine, sassy girl's got some curves on her and she has put a spell on us! 😵 The Magic Girl M4A1 gun skin is now available in Weapon Royale! 🔫💄Fun Fact: M4A1 is admin's favourite gun. 💅 Not the information you want, but the information you need. ☺ Kbye. 💁‍♀

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, April 29, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Quer ganhar 50 mil diamantes no Free Fire? Concurso promocional termina nesta segunda-feira

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo